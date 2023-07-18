Ryan Gosling shares his 10 must-haves for channeling Ken

Dalton Gomez dating new woman after split with Ariana Grande
Ryan Gosling, famous for his performances in movies such as “La La Land” and “Drive,” has recently revealed his top 10 “Kencentials” as his new movie Barbie is set to be released globally.
Kencentials are a collection of essential items that embody the essence of Ken, Barbie’s well-known companion.
In a lighthearted GQ video, Gosling showcased a list of essential accessories that are necessary to capture the elusive “Kenergy” of Ken.
Gosling’s list comprised various items like a lightning headband, sunglasses, a Ken clutch, watches, books, roller blades, Ken underwear, a faux mink coat, and a Ken fanny pack. He humorously referred to himself as “beach Ken” and emphasized the importance of including a surfboard in the collection to showcase a life-sized representation of Ken.
Gosling highlighted the significance of every item, emphasizing their role in achieving both practicality and aesthetic appeal. Each item served a purpose, whether it was to define shape and purpose or to create the illusion of a busy and fashionable lifestyle.
Gosling wrapped up his presentation by emphasizing the supportive nature of Ken and the importance of standing alongside Barbie, embracing the identity of simply being Ken. Through his humorous approach, he provided a glimpse into the unique world of Kens.
