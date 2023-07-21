Ryan Gosling’s ‘Oscar Worthy’ Performance Steals Hearts In ‘Barbie’

The role of Ryan Gosling as Ken in “Barbie” has captured the hearts of many fans, leading to calls for the Canadian actor to receive an Oscar nomination for his outstanding performance.

Several Twitter users expressed their support for the 42-year-old actor, urging him to be considered for the prestigious award. One reviewer described “Barbie” as, “Barbie looks camp right in the eye and turns it into a post-modern meta exploration of existentialism, feminism, the patriarchy and masculinity packaged in a satirical musical comedy homage to the fabric of cinema. It is *the* movie of our time. Ryan Gosling, the Oscar is yours.”

Another fan wrote, “Ryan Gosling’s performance as Ken was oscar worthy. One of my biggest doubt was him but I’m glad he proved me wrong. He stole the show for me! Margot Robbie, ofc, fantastic as always. She looked like an actual Barbie the entire movie. The Kens dancing sequence was just wow!”

A different enthusiast penned, “Barbie is currently my favorite film of the year. Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I’m dead serious!”

Despite having received two previous Oscar nominations for “Half Nelson” in 2007 and “La La Land” in 2017, fans remain hopeful that Gosling will secure another nomination for his exceptional depiction of Ken in “Barbie.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Ryan Gosling shares his 10 must-haves for channeling Ken Ryan Gosling's top 10 Kencentials include a lightning headband, sunglasses, a Ken...