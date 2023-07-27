Sabeeka Imam’s Bold Pictures Set Internet Ablaze

Noor Bukhari Criticizes Vacationers During Muharram
Sabeeka Imam, the supermodel, and actor, has been making a significant impact in the showbiz world, steadily solidifying her position in the industry as time goes on.
Unafraid to embrace her bold personality and always upfront about being transparent, she returns with a scintillating new look that is sure to capture everyone’s attention.
Sabeeka, a passionate Instagram content creator, regularly shares updates and photos with her fans. On this occasion, the London-based fashion icon amazed her followers with a stunning off-shoulder crop top look, showcasing her impeccable style and confidence. Her bold and chic appearance left everyone in awe.
In the recent pictures, the Sher Dil actress is seen wearing a pink top with cheetah print, paired with a dark skirt featuring a high front slit.
The actress gained recognition for her performances in Dushman, and she also starred in hit films such as Laaj, Welcome to London, Muntazir, Jalaibee, and Bhanwaray.
