Sabrina Carpenter playfully teased Joey King on her birthday. She shared a funny photo of them together, pretending to be at a restaurant, with Sabrina’s eyes closed and her arm around Joey.

Sabrina jokingly wrote, “Happy Birthday Joey, thanks for stealing my car and crashing it”

The 24-year-old revealed that the Kissing Booth actor once called her eyebrows “Live Caterpillars,” she continued brutally exposing King and her own brother. She revealed said, “then saying my eyebrows look like live caterpillars and then screwing my brother and then curb-stomping me behind the outback Steakhouse”

But the singer admitted she loves her best friend nonetheless, “I love you through it all and we can get through this,” she ended her hilarious note with, “I know deep down u are the worst person.”