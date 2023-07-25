Sadaf Kanwal’s Old Clip About Mahira’s Looks Making Waves Online

Gorgeous Pakistani model and actor Sadaf Kanwal, who is married to actor Shahroz Sabzwari, often faces social media scrutiny and trolling due to her viral comments about celebrities and social issues. Recently, an old statement by Sadaf Kanwal about Mahira Khan has resurfaced and is circulating on social media.

In the clip from her interview on “Tonight With HSY,” Sadaf Kanwal discussed the societal preference for people with fair complexions. She mentioned that Pakistanis generally favour fair girls and stated that people love Mahira because of her fair complexion.

Sadaf expressed her views, saying, “Everyone wants a beautiful girl in their house, Everyone relates to the tv because they want a fair daughter-in-law at home, that is why people love Mahira Khan, because she is white and pretty otherwise she has random looks, I mean, I love Mahira Khan, but her looks are not very special, she might be like any other girl, her face isn’t specific.”

Here you can watch the video.

The video has drawn criticism from social media users, who accuse Sadaf Kanwal of projecting her inner insecurities while commenting about the humble and beautiful superstar, Mahira Khan. On the other hand, fans are supporting Mahira Khan for her positive and beautiful personality.

