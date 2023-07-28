Sadia Imam shares latest picture From Karbala

Muharram holds significant importance as the first month of the Islamic calendar.

Sadia Imam, make visits to Karbala during this time. This year, Sadia Imam shared posts on her Instagram on the occasion of the 9th Muharram, and here we have gathered all the pictures from her profile.

Muharram holds significant importance as the first month of the Islamic calendar and is considered sacred by Muslims worldwide. It is a month of deep religious significance, and during this time, Muslims express sorrow and grief in remembrance of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H), whose martyrdom occurred in the tragic battle of Karbala.

In Pakistan, Muharram is observed with utmost respect and solemnity. People refrain from engaging in entertainment festivities and parties and instead, arrange feasts for others. The Ahl E Tashee community participates in religious gatherings, and many people travel to Karbala in Iraq to pay their respects.

