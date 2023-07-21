Sahir Lodhi talks about morning show ratings and their concept

In a recent interview, Sahir shared his perspective on ratings.

Sahir Lodhi has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for many years. He has successfully navigated through various mediums, including radio, television, and movies. Throughout his career, Sahir has exuded a level of confidence that sets him apart from many other hosts. He has been a long-time host of morning shows and was often referred to as the “King” of morning shows.

Morning shows are notorious for their focus on ratings and competing for the highest TRPs among different channels. While many people have criticized this cutthroat competition, it remains an undeniable reality. In a recent interview, Sahir shared his perspective on ratings.

He expressed that he doesn’t believe in categorizing shows as morning or nighttime shows. To him, a show is a show, and he has never been overly concerned about ratings. According to him, wherever he goes, ratings follow. He humorously remarked that his shows garnered ratings because some viewers watched out of dislike for him, some watched purely because they disliked him, and others watched because they genuinely loved him. In essence, Sahir focuses on delivering his best performance and leaves the ratings to follow naturally.

