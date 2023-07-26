Sahir Lodhi’s philosophy on a name has stunned people

Recently, a quote from Sahir Lodhi featured in private media has left people puzzled.

The media quoted an interview with Sahir Lodhi on a Youtube channel.

The quote sparked comparisons to the complex plot of the movie “Inception.”

Recently, a quote from Sahir Lodhi featured in private media has left people puzzled. The media quoted an interview with Sahir Lodhi on a Youtube channel where he made a perplexing statement: “Sahir’ and ‘Sahir Lodhi’ are two different people. Sahir is somebody that I know. Sahir Lodhi is somebody that everyone knows. Everyone has access to Sahir Lodhi. But only Sahir Lodhi has access to Sahir.”

The quote sparked comparisons to the complex plot of the movie “Inception,” and it quickly went viral on Twitter. Users attempted to decipher what Sahir meant with his philosophy, leading to some humorous and amusing responses to his enigmatic words.

