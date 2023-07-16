Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar’s Enthralling Sagina Act

Saira Banu recently took a trip down memory lane.

Veteran actor Saira Banu recently took a trip down memory lane, sharing her fond memories of the 1974 film “Sagina” on Instagram. In her post, she also paid tribute to her late husband, actor Dilip Kumar, who was also part of the movie.

Recalling their time shooting in Gayabari for the film, Saira shared a heartwarming anecdote about Dilip Kumar. She revealed how he had set up a badminton court for the entire crew, fostering a sense of camaraderie. Saira described Dilip Kumar’s performance in “Sagina” as one of his most spellbinding and enthralling ones. To accompany her post, she shared several stills and a clip from the film.

Expressing her love for “Sagina,” Saira captioned the post, “Sagina is one of my most beloved films, based on the true story of the labor movement. Sagina, a factory laborer, is an honest, aggressive, and lovable character who was the first to fight against the tyranny of the British bosses in the tea gardens of Northern-Eastern India. Sagina becomes a Welfare Officer and brings about justice.”

She further expressed her joy in seeing her husband, fondly referred to as Sahib, and the esteemed director Tapan Sinha collaborate on the project. Their friendship and like-mindedness created a relaxed and cordial atmosphere during the filming of “Sagina” in the beautiful outdoors of Gayabari. Saira shared how Dilip Kumar had set up a badminton court for the entire team to enjoy together in the evenings, followed by cozy gatherings where they would sing and joke around.

Saira also highlighted a personal favorite scene from the film, where Sagina, a robust and outgoing man, finds solace in the lush outdoors after feeling suffocated in his office. As he spots an approaching train, he ecstatically matches its speed, delivering one of Dilip Kumar’s most captivating and thrilling performances.

Directed by Tapan Sinha, “Sagina” was released in 1974. The film starred Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, Aparna Sen, Om Prakash, and others. It was a remake of the 1970 Bengali movie “Sagina Mahato,” also directed by Tapan Sinha and featuring the same lead pair. Saira and Dilip also shared screen space in other films like “Gopi,” “Bairaag,” “Sagina Mahato,” and “Duniya.” Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar tied the knot in 1966.

The heartfelt reminiscence shared by Saira Banu offers a glimpse into the cherished moments from the making of “Sagina” and the enduring talent of Dilip Kumar, leaving fans and film enthusiasts filled with nostalgia.

