Sajal Aly Drops Her “Favourite” Photo With Brother

Sajal Aly, the renowned actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry, has once again demonstrated the beautiful bond of sibling love. Despite her successful forays into Bollywood and Hollywood, she always cherishes her first and foremost role as the eldest sister.

Known for her privacy, the Gul-e-Rana star surprised her fans by sharing a beloved picture with her brother, Aly Syed. In the heartwarming snapshot, the siblings are seen hugging each other and smiling, capturing a precious moment together. The post received an outpouring of love from social media users.

In terms of her professional endeavors, Aly has been involved in various notable projects, including O Rangreza, Noor ul Ain, Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Kuch Ankahi, and What’s Love Got To Do With It?

