Sajal Aly raises her voice to protect children

Judge Asim Hafeez was accused of brutally torturing a 14-year-old domestic worker.

The renowned actor Sajal Aly has made a heartfelt plea to safeguard children.

Sajal’s video message was posted by the experienced actor Nadia Jamil.

Advertisement

Sajal Aly has made a heartfelt plea to safeguard children from being compelled to work and to put an end to the practice of torturing them.

“For the love of God, please stop torturing small children and making them work or perform labor. It is wrong. Child labor is wrong. It is illegal,” the Angan actor said.

She also encouraged people to take action by promptly reporting any instances of child labor or abuse they come across.

“If any of you see a small child working at [someone’s] home or outside, or see them being tortured, report it. Immediately. Report it to the local authorities.”

The actress from Sinf-e-Ahan emphasized that it’s essential for people to unite and exert pressure on the authorities to safeguard children and their well-being.

“This is not their age to be doing labor. This is their age to be studying, playing,” she said.

Advertisement

Sajal’s video message was posted by the experienced actor Nadia Jamil, who also shared a strongly-worded message expressing her condemnation of the exploitation and abuse of children.

The beautiful @Iamsajalali has a message for all of us. I want to thank her from the heart because she is the only celebrity friend I turned to, to ask for a short video asking the banning of child domestic labour, who responded immediately and recorded this message. If all… pic.twitter.com/eKUfULeYwq — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) July 27, 2023

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Also Read Sajal Aly showcases her Timeless Grace in desi Women Wear Sajal Aly continues to mesmerize fashion enthusiasts with her exquisite sense of...