Sajal Aly’s ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ receives four National Film Awards

Jemima Khan rushed to social media to announce that her film ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ had won the National Film Awards in the United Kingdom.

Shekhar Kapur’s film, which stars Shahzad Latif, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Sajal Ali, and Shabana Azmi, investigates the concept of arranged weddings in South Asian society.

The film won Best Screenplay, Best British Film, Best Director for Shekhar Kapur, and Best Supporting Actor for Asim Chaudhry, who played Mo, the founder of a matching service, among other accolades at the National Film Awards.

This famous event, held in London, honors established and indie filmmakers, actors, production firms, and crew members. The fact that the public can nominate and vote in all categories distinguishes the National Film Awards.

‘What’s Love Got To Do With movie?’ grabbed Pakistani viewers when movie was released in theaters earlier this year. The film is directed by legendary filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, best known for his masterpieces ‘Bandit Queen’ and ‘Elizabeth,’ and follows the journey of Zoe, played by Lily James, a documentary-maker and dating app enthusiast, as she navigates the complexity of the dating world.

Through the film’s captivating premise, Khan intended to counter prejudices about arranged weddings that are popular in the West. During the UK premiere, she underlined the value of seeing such films in their brilliant colors and festivity on the big screen.

One of the film’s main actors, Sajal Aly, expressed her delight at being a part of the project, noting that it truly reflects Pakistan and its rich culture, presenting the country as colorful, joyous, and beautiful. The film got great reviews and box office success in the United Kingdom, cementing its effect and reception.