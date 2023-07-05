Advertisement
Sajal Aly’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” Shines At UK Awards

Articles
Jemima Goldsmith took to social media to announce the triumph of her film ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ at the United Kingdom’s National Film Awards.

Directed by Shekhar Kapur and featuring a stellar cast including Shahzad Latif, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Sajal Ali, and Shabana Azmi, the movie explores the theme of arranged marriages in South Asian culture.

The film’s remarkable accomplishments at the National Film Awards include winning Best Screenplay, Best British Film, Best Director (Shekhar Kapur), and Best Supporting Actor (Asim Chaudhry) for his portrayal of Mo, the matchmaking service owner.

The prestigious event, held in London, celebrates the achievements of established and independent filmmakers, actors, production companies, and crew members. Notably, the National Film Awards stands out for its unique feature of public nominations and voting in all categories.

‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ captivated audiences in Pakistan upon its release earlier this year. Directed by renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, known for ‘Bandit Queen’ and ‘Elizabeth,’ the film follows Zoe’s (Lily James) journey as a documentary-maker and dating app enthusiast navigating the complexities of the dating world.

Jemima Khan aimed to challenge Western preconceptions about arranged marriages through the film’s engaging storyline. During the UK premiere, she highlighted the significance of experiencing the vibrant colours and festivities of such films on the big screen.

Sajal Aly, a prominent actor in the movie, expressed her joy in being part of the project, praising its accurate portrayal of Pakistan and its rich culture, showcasing the country as colourful, joyful, and beautiful. The film garnered rave reviews and achieved significant box office success in the UK, solidifying its impact and positive reception.

