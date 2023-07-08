Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Salaar Teaser: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Epic Alliance

Salaar Teaser: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Epic Alliance

Articles
Advertisement
Salaar Teaser: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Epic Alliance

Salaar Teaser: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Epic Alliance

Advertisement
  • The highly anticipated action thriller, Salaar, marks the first-ever collaboration.
  • The makers have finally unveiled the long-awaited Salaar teaser on social media.
  • The teaser also introduces Malayalam actor-filmmaker, Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Advertisement

The highly anticipated action thriller, Salaar, marks the first-ever collaboration between pan-Indian star Prabhas and celebrated filmmaker Prashanth Neel. After much anticipation, the makers have finally unveiled the long-awaited Salaar teaser on social media. Released at 5:12 AM today (July 6, Thursday), the teaser has taken both Prabhas fans and film enthusiasts by storm.

The 1-minute and 46 seconds teaser offers a glimpse into the visually stunning and action-packed spectacle that awaits the audience. It opens with actor-director Tinnu Anand as the narrator, surrounded by a group of menacing foreign gangsters armed with weapons. Undeterred, Anand’s character issues a chilling warning, hinting at the imminent danger they are about to face.

Simultaneously, the teaser introduces Prabhas’ character against the backdrop of an industrial area, reminiscent of Prashanth Neel’s previous blockbuster, the KGF franchise. With a rugged appearance, donning a grey t-shirt and dark grey trousers, Prabhas exudes a fierce and ruthless aura while wielding weapons and bearing the marks of his battles.

The teaser also introduces Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran as Varadaraja Mannaar, a pivotal character in the film. Sitting on his throne, Prithviraj’s character portrays inner turmoil, hinting at the complexities to come. Clad in a striking black outfit and adorned with heavy silver jewelry, Prithviraj captivates with his never-seen-before avatar.

Towards the end, the teaser confirms that Salaar will be released in multiple parts, with the first installment titled “Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire.” The film also features Shruti Haasan as the female lead, marking her first collaboration with Prabhas. Jagapathi Babu appears as Raja Mannaar, Varadaraja Mannaar’s father, while Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Garuda Ram, and Madhu Guruswamy portray supporting roles.

Ravi Basrur composed the film’s songs and original score. Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious banner Hombale Films. With the teaser creating a buzz online, fans eagerly await the release of this highly anticipated action extravaganza.

Advertisement

Also Read

Action Alert: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel Unite for Salaar Teaser
Action Alert: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel Unite for Salaar Teaser

A glimpse into this action-packed visual spectacle was unveiled on various social...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story