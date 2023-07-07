During an interview with his son Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan reflected on a time when he encouraged his children to give equal respect to his second wife, Helen, as they did to their mother, Salma Khan.

In an episode of Arbaaz’s chat show, The Invincibles, he asked his father if he believed his children played a role in maintaining his relationship with Helen.

Arbaaz questioned, “There have been instances where children revolt over how they treat my mother; even Salman was independent at that stage.”

Salim responded by sharing, “During a time when my children didn’t fully understand the complexities of the relationship, I made them sit down and realize the challenges. But I want to emphasize one thing, I know you can’t love Helen Aunty as much as you love your mother, but I expect the same level of respect.”

The actor, known for his role in Shootout At Lokhandwala, also acknowledged, “At that time, we may have had complaints and problems regarding how our family was affected, but as we grew older, we also encountered similar situations where we could have reacted the same way.”

According to reports, the Khan family now shares a great relationship with Helen. Salim Khan’s children, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, respectfully refer to Helen as ‘Aunty’ now.

