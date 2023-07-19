Salma Hayek Candidly Discusses Her Personal Choices

Salma Hayek has opened up about her personal choices as she no longer “obsesses” over getting Hollywood roles.

The Desperado actress recently claimed that she made sure her Hollywood career doesn’t interfere with her family as she prioritizes time with her daughter Valentina and husband François-Henri Pinault.

While appearing on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, the House of Gucci star, 56, addressed whether she would be interested in appearing in HBO’s series, The White Lotus.

While speaking out to the show’s creator, Mike White, the mother-of-one gushed: ‘Oh my god, I love him so much.’

‘I would do anything with Mike. I have a fantasy of acting with Mike. We’re so good together,’ she admitted. ‘Oh, he’s a fantastic actor. We’re very funny together. He’s a very, very dear friend.’

The Academy Award nominee went on to say that she is ‘obsessed with what he does with sound and how he combines it with images.’

Previously, she and the writer worked on the 2017 comedy, Beatriz at Dinner.

Still, Hayek explained that it would be too ‘hard’ for her to do a series because she is ‘still very present’ with her 15-year-old, spouse, their dogs, and taking care of the home.

‘I can’t, even though I’m trying to carve out more space,’ she mused. ‘I can’t like say, ‘OK, bye. I’m gonna do a series. See you in three months, in four months.’ I just can’t.’

Valentina is Salma’s only daughter with Pinault, but the French businessman has three more children from previous relationships.

