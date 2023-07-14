Salman Khan helps Rahul Roy during difficult time

Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in 2020.

His hospital bill was paid by Salman Khan.

Rahul’s sister Priyanka Roy called Khan a “gem”.

Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke in 2020, has revealed that his hospital bill was paid by Salman Khan. His sister Priyanka Roy called Khan a “gem” for his act of kindness.

Rahul Roy, who is known for his role in the movie Aashiqui, was hospitalized for 1.5 months after suffering a brain stroke in 2020. His medical bill was cleared by actor Salman Khan. Rahul’s sister Priyanka Roy said that Salman is a “gem” for helping them during this difficult time.

Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in 2020 while shooting for a film in Kargil. He was taken to Wockhardt Hospitals, where he underwent tests and was later shifted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Priyanka told the media, “I want to also say thanks to Salman (Khan) because whatever bill was pending, Salman cleared it in February.” She also clarified that the LAC director had paid some money which was from Rahul’s pending remuneration for the film. However, it wasn’t enough. “He (Salman Khan) had called him (Rahul) and asked if he can help with anything and he literally helped and the bill is cleared now,” she added.

“The most beautiful thing is Salman did not speak about it in front of the media. This is called really being with a person. This touched my heart. This man is a gem. I mean I didn’t ask him, I could have asked. Somebody out of the whole crowd comes and asks in reality if you are actually in trouble and that’s the biggest thing. This is called you are a star. Not just being a star in front of the camera,” Priyanka said. Rahul said, “Salman k sath sab log boltein hai woh aisa hai, woh waisa hai (People think Salman is this and that), but for me, he is a good person.”

Priyanka said that she advised her brother to contact Salman for work because his health is now good.

Rahul Roy, who was last seen in the Zee5 film Cabaret, starred in director Kanu Behl’s Agra, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

