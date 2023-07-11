Salman Khan praises Shah Rukh Khan’s prequel to Jawan

Salman Khan shares the Jawan teaser on his Instagram page, promoting the film.

Salman Khan is mighty impressed by the prevue of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

He wrote that he absolutely loved the trailer and will watch Jawan the day it releases.

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of the year. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was a huge hit, and fans can’t wait to see him in another major motion picture. Along with Deepika Padukone, Jawan also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Priyamani.

The Jawan trailer, which the filmmakers debuted on June 19th, gave viewers a preview of the film’s intense action scenes, Shah Rukh Khan’s several characters, and other features. Salman Khan has since uploaded the Jawan teaser on his Instagram page, promoting the film and appearing to be extremely taken aback by it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Tuesday night, Salman Khan shared the trailer for the Shah Rukh Khan-starring film Jawan on his Instagram page. He made mention of Salman Khan’s cameo role in the Shah Rukh Khan film “Pathaan” in his caption. Salman stated in his letter that he absolutely adored the Jawan trailer and that this is the kind of movie that should only be seen in theaters. He wrote that he will undoubtedly watch Jawan on its release day.

“Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh..” wrote Salman Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan and South director Atlee work together for the first time on Jawan. Nayanthara makes her Bollywood debut in the movie as well. Sanya Malhotra also has a significant role in Jawan, and Vijay Sethupathi will play the antagonist.

On September 7, Jawan will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.