Salman Khan’s ‘KKBKKJ’ Achieves Highest Opening Day Viewership

Salman Khan’s film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” breaks the opening day viewership record.

The movie surpasses the previous record held by “RRR” within 24 hours

Salman Khan Films expresses gratitude for the overwhelming love and support from fans.

Salman Khan’s blockbuster film, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” has garnered an unprecedented number of viewers on its debut day on a digital platform, setting a new record for opening day viewership.

In a span of only 24 hours, Khan’s film achieved the status of being the most-watched film, surpassing the previous record held by SS Rajamouli’s epic masterpiece, RRR.

One of the representatives from Salman Khan Films expressed their thoughts on this accomplishment, stating, “It is amazing to see fans pour in their love and appreciation for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 Global.”

“The response on the first day for the superstar’s family entertainer is a testament to his global fandom and we hope that it continues to grow with time.”

According to reports, director Farhad Samji shared his sentiments regarding the tremendous audience response received by the film.

He said: “We are overwhelmed by the response Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has received from our audiences from around the world.”

“It truly depicts how an honest story holds power to bring together viewers irrespective of language and location. We are delighted with its record-breaking achievement of a blockbuster opening on ZEE5 Global and hope that viewers will continue to shower their love on the film.”

After a gap since his last film “Dabangg 3” in 2019, Salman Khan made a complete comeback with “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” The movie also starred Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and other notable actors in important roles.