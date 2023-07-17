Salman Khan, renowned for his recent film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” took to social media on Monday, July 17.

Superstar Salman Khan, renowned for his recent film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” took to social media on Monday, July 17, to share an official statement on behalf of himself and his production company, Salman Khan Films. In the statement, the actor made it clear that neither he nor his production house is currently involved in any casting activities. He emphasized that legal action will be taken against anyone found using his or his company’s name without authorization.

Salman Khan shared the official notice on Twitter, accompanied by the caption, “Official Notice!” The statement reiterated that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films has hired any casting agents for their upcoming projects. It urged the public to refrain from trusting any emails or messages claiming to be associated with casting for their films. The statement concluded by emphasizing that any unauthorized use of Mr. Khan’s or SKF’s name would be met with legal consequences. Here’s a glimpse of the notice shared by Salman:

Upon sharing the post, Salman’s fans swiftly reposted it on their social media platforms to spread awareness.

Meanwhile, Salman recently made headlines when Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy revealed how Salman had helped him during his battle with a brain stroke in 2020. Rahul disclosed that Salman had generously cleared his hospital bill, which amounted to over Rs 2 lakh. Expressing his gratitude, Rahul expressed his desire to repay the kindness shown by Salman.

As for Salman Khan’s work front:

His most recent appearance was in “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” in April. The film also featured Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and others in prominent roles. Salman’s cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster “Pathaan” earlier this year garnered significant attention. His next project is the highly anticipated “Tiger 3,” directed by Maneesh Sharma and co-starring Katrina Kaif. This film marks the third installment in the successful Tiger franchise. Additionally, Salman will also share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s “Tiger vs Pathaan,” set for release in 2024, which will further expand the spy universe established by the franchise.

