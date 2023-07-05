Samantha Ruth Prabhu Announces Acting Break

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made the decision to take a significant break from her acting career.

In a surprising turn of events, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made the decision to take a significant break from her acting career. After completing her projects Citadel and Kushi, Samantha will step away from the spotlight to prioritize her health and seek additional treatment for Myositis. Despite facing personal trauma and health issues over the past year, Samantha remained dedicated to her work, fulfilling all her commitments.

Following the conclusion of the final schedule of Citadel India in Serbia, where she starred alongside Varun Dhawan, Samantha is currently shooting for Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The shooting for this romantic drama will wrap up in the next two or three days. Subsequently, Samantha has made the choice to take a one-year hiatus from acting to focus on her well-being. Throughout her career, Samantha has consistently exhibited professionalism and resilience, maintaining a courageous demeanor.

Samantha has always demonstrated that ‘She’s The Queen Of Comebacks’ with her snarky responses to trolls and critics. She is now preparing for a major comeback

According to reports, Samantha has no intentions of signing any new films in Bollywood or any other language during her break. In fact, she has returned advance payments to the producers of the projects she had previously committed to after completing Kushi.

Samantha’s upcoming movies include Kushi, directed by Siva Nirvana. This romantic drama reunites Samantha with Vijay Deverakonda, following their successful collaboration in Mahanati. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda starrer is slated for release on September 1, 2023, in multiple languages.

Additionally, Samantha will be seen in Citadel India, directed by Raj&DK. The release date for this highly anticipated project on Amazon Prime Video is yet to be officially announced. Recently, the team concluded an extensive and crucial schedule of filming in Serbia, with Varun Dhawan and Samantha in the lead roles.

