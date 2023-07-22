Samantha Ruth Prabhu Six-Month Break: A Rs 12 Crore Loss?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently taken a much-needed break from her busy acting career to focus on her health.

Renowned actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently taken a much-needed break from her busy acting career to focus on her health. After completing her existing commitments, she embarked on a six-month sabbatical and has been sharing glimpses of her journey on social media. However, according to media reports, this hiatus has come at a significant cost, with the actress reportedly suffering a substantial financial loss during this period.

During her break, Samantha made the decision to refrain from signing any new projects in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil cinema for the time being. In a remarkable show of professionalism, she also returned advance payments to producers who had signed her up for future projects. These decisions, though driven by her health priorities, have reportedly led to a considerable financial setback, as stated by Great Andhra.com.

Known for her stellar performances, Samantha commands a substantial remuneration of between Rs 3.5 and Rs 4 crore per film. With three films previously lined up before her hiatus, her potential loss is estimated to be somewhere in the range of Rs 10 to 12 crore, considering the fees she would have earned had she proceeded with these projects.

The actress’s decision to take a break was primarily motivated by her desire to focus on her health, particularly to address her autoimmune condition, myositis. She is currently undergoing treatment in the United States, taking the time to prioritize her well-being and recuperate after a grueling year of non-stop work.

According to a source close to Samantha, she had an incredibly busy year, with the release and promotions of “Shaakuntalam,” followed by continuous shooting for the films “Kushi” and “Citadel.” The relentless schedule left her with no breaks, prompting her to make the decision to prioritize her health and take the necessary time off. The year 2024 holds great promise for the talented actress, with the release of “Citadel” and some significant announcements on the horizon.

While Samantha’s health and well-being are of utmost importance, it is evident that her temporary hiatus has come with a financial burden. Nevertheless, her dedication to her craft and professionalism in handling the situation showcases her commitment to both her career and personal well-being. Fans and well-wishers eagerly await her return to the big screen, anticipating another stellar chapter in her illustrious career.

