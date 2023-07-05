Former actress Sana Khan and her spouse Mufti Anas Saiyad have joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Sana took to Instagram to share an adorable video, where she requested prayers for her newborn son.

Expressing her gratitude, Sana Khan wrote, “May Allah help us become the best version of ourselves for our baby. He is Allah’s trust, and we aim to be the best for him. Thank you everyone for your love and prayers that have brought happiness to our hearts and souls on this beautiful journey of ours.”

Here is what Sana shared:

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulations for the new parents. One fan wrote, “MashaAllah, congratulations to the new parents. May Allah bless your little family with abundant health.” Another fan said, “Mashallah. Many congratulations. May Allah grant you and the baby good health and well-being.”

In a previous interview, Sana Khan expressed her happiness and contentment about her pregnancy. She shared, “I am very happy. I have found the peace I was searching for. I have found a husband who brings me closer to Allah. We are at peace, and we are both working towards strengthening our bond. I had always wished to have my child become a scholar in Islam. Today, we are announcing that during the Haj days, we will welcome a little one. I am overjoyed and eagerly looking forward to it. Emotionally, I have experienced various ups and downs, and I am eagerly waiting to hold my baby in my arms. We are expecting our first child in July.”

