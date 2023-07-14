Sanam Chaudhry unseen pictures with her husband

Sanam Chaudhry was in high demand for roles in Pakistani dramas.

She now intends to devote her life to following the principles of Islam.

This year, she celebrated Eid al-Adha by wearing a headscarf alongside her husband.

Sanam Chaudhry was in high demand for roles in Pakistani dramas. Directors and producers eagerly sought the opportunity to cast her in their projects.

When we talk about Sanam Chaudhry’s most successful dramas in the past, shows like “Aasmanon Pay Likha,” “Ghar Titli Ka Par,” and “Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai” enjoyed immense popularity among viewers. Apart from these, Sanam has appeared in numerous Pakistani dramas and has also been featured in various modeling photoshoots alongside her acting career.

In 2019, Sanam Chaudhry embarked on a new chapter in her life by getting married to American Pakistani singer Somee Chauhan. Since her husband resides in America, the actress has permanently moved to the United States. Surprisingly, after becoming a Somee bride, Sanam Chaudhry bid farewell to the showbiz industry.

These pictures showcase her enhanced beauty compared to before. It is evident that she now dedicates a significant amount of her time to religious activities, as her devotion is clearly visible. There is a radiant glow on her face, often referred to as “noor.” This year, she celebrated Eid al-Adha by wearing a headscarf alongside her husband.

