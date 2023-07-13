Sanam Jung: “I Was Robbed of $5000 and Shahid Afridi Offered to Help Me”

Sanam Jung has shared a memorable experience from a trip to Canada.

$5,000 was stolen from Sanam in Toronto.

She also appreciated Afridi’s gesture.

Sanam Jung, who is married to pilot Qasam Jaffrey, recounted an incident during a podcast where she shared a memorable experience from a trip to Canada with her mother. While they were engaged in shopping and taking selfies, an unfortunate event occurred where $5,000 was stolen from Sanam. This incident left her shocked, prompting her to request her husband to cancel her credit card immediately.

Sanam promptly informed her mother about the unfortunate incident, and together they returned to their hotel. However, on the same day, Sanam had a fortuitous encounter with Shahid Afridi, a renowned personality who happened to be in Toronto for an event. Upon learning about Sanam’s situation, Afridi displayed exceptional kindness by offering his assistance and inquiring if she required financial help.

Sanam deeply appreciated Afridi’s behavior and the genuine kindness he exhibited during their encounter. Despite her mother being present with her, she will always hold a special place in her heart for the considerate gesture made by Shahid Afridi.

