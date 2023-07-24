Sanam Marvi Announces Divorce From Her Third Husband

Renowned Pakistani Sufi and folk singer, Sanam Marvi, recently declared her divorce from her third husband, Khubaib Qureshi.

While Marvi chose not to share specific details, she emphasized that the decision to marry anyone and as many times as she desires is entirely her own.

Prior to this, the singer had accused her second husband, Hamid Ali, of abuse, leading to their divorce. The couple had three children during their marriage. Later, it came to light that Sanam Marvi had secretly married Khubaib Qureshi.

Surprisingly, on March 27, she filed for another divorce, citing allegations of mistreatment by Qureshi and seeking to end their marriage.

The divorce proceedings were concluded by Family Court Judge Ujala Amber on July 7, with official documents issued on July 18.

On the work front, Sanam has sung many hit songs, including Chhaap Tilak, Alif Allah Chambay Di Booti, Lal Meri Pat, Rang Laaga, and many more.

