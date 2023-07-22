Advertisement
Sania Mirza’s Endearing Photos of Son Spread Smiles Online

Articles
  • Sania Mirza shared heartwarming snapshots with her son at a park in the UK.
  • Mirza embraced a chic athleisure style while striking a pose.
  • Sania Mirza melts hearts with adorable pictures of her son.
Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza was recently seen cherishing joyful moments with her son at an outdoor spot in the United Kingdom. The beloved sports icon took to her Instagram account to share heartwarming snapshots, capturing herself and her little one posing at a park. Among the pictures, one adorable moment stood out as they imitated the ‘Mbappe Celebration,’ made famous by the renowned French footballer, Kylian Mbappe.

In her recent post, Sania Mirza embraced a chic athleisure style while striking a pose that paid homage to Kylian Mbappe’s iconic celebration.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The gesture involves a hand-tucking action, which Mbappe uses to symbolize victory and mindfulness on the soccer field. While some may be unfamiliar with the reference, Mirza’s stylish tribute captured the essence of the celebratory gesture that has become synonymous with triumph in the world of soccer.

Sania captioned the post, “You and me forever baby boy ????
Ps- he’s teaching me the Mbappe celebration in last pic ????????‍♀️”

The comment section was brimming with heart emojis from fans and admirers.

