Saniya Shamshad Celebrates her son 2nd birthday

Saniya Shamshad is a talented and beautiful young actress and model from Pakistan.

She has also dabbled in hosting throughout her career.

Her journey in showbiz began in 2011 with a popular soap serial.

Advertisement

Saniya Shamshad is a talented and beautiful young actress and model from Pakistan. She has also dabbled in hosting throughout her career. Her journey in showbiz began in 2011 with a popular soap serial. Over the years, Saniya has appeared in various dramas, including “Tere Pehlu Mein,” “Piya Naam Ka Diya,” “Sadqay Tumhare,” “Grift,” and more. One of her recent drama serials, “Siyani,” gained massive popularity and set new records for viewership.

In her personal life, Saniya Shamshad is happily married to Hidayat Syed, and they have an adorable son named Azlan. Recently, they celebrated Azlan’s second birthday with great joy. The birthday party was attended by many friends from the media, including Maham Amir, Uroosa Siddiqui, Muzna Waqas, and others. Saniya shared some beautiful pictures from the lavishly arranged celebration, which had a “Fast & Furious” theme. Little Azlan Syed looked incredibly adorable, and Saniya Shamshad herself was looking stunning.

The celebration was filled with happiness and love as they marked this special milestone in their son’s life. The photos shared by Saniya showcased the joy and excitement of the event, and it was evident that everyone had a great time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Saniya Shamshad’s Newest Photos With Son Azlan Syed Saniaa Shamshad played the typical innocent bahu to an evil vamp who...