Sanjay Dutt’s Birthday: Look Back at His Memorable Performances

Sanjay Dutt is a versatile actor who has starred in films across various genres.

He is known for his iconic roles in films such as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Agneepath.

He is currently gearing up to celebrate his birthday on July 29.

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt is renowned for his versatility and remarkable work across various genres. Since his debut with “Rocky” in 1981, he has consistently impressed both the industry and the audience, delivering numerous hits. Movies like “Saajan,” “Sadak,” “Khalnayak,” “Aatish,” “Andolan,” “Daag,” and “Haseena Maan Jaayegi,” among others, have contributed to the success and growth of his illustrious film career.

Sanjay Dutt’s portrayal in “Vaastav” earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. He gained immense fame and commercial success for his iconic role as Munna Bhai in “Munna Bhai MBBS.” Another milestone in his career was his performance as Kancha Cheena in “Agneepath.” Additionally, he took on the role of the main antagonist in the Kannada film “K.G.F: Chapter 2.”

Sanjay Dutt, the son of legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, is gearing up to celebrate his birthday on July 29. As he adds another year to his life, let’s take a glimpse at some of his outstanding performances on the big screen.

Khalnayak

Sanjay Dutt’s portrayal of Ballu in the movie left audiences amazed with both his acting prowess and appearance. The film, directed by Subhash Ghai and released in 1993, was a massive success, with every song, including “Naayak nahi khalnayak hu mai” and “Choli ke peeche,” receiving immense love from the viewers. Sanjay’s performance in the action-packed film left a lasting impression on everyone.

Sadak

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt’s film, Sadak, marked a significant milestone in his career. The audience appreciated his portrayal of the taxi driver, Ravi Kishore Verma, who goes to great lengths for his love interest, Pooja. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, this romantic thriller was inspired by the 1976 American movie ‘Taxi Driver’.

Vaastav: The Reality

When discussing Sanjay Dutt’s illustrious career, “Vaastav” holds a significant place. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film starred Namrata Shirodkar, Sanjay Narvekar, Mohnish Behl, Paresh Rawal, Reema Lagoo, and Shivaji Satam. His portrayal of Raghu in the movie earned him the prestigious Best Actor award at the Filmfare Awards, marking a milestone in his critically acclaimed career.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Rajkumar Hirani’s comedy-drama, directed by him, showcased his iconic portrayal of Munna Bhai, a character that became immensely popular and beloved among movie enthusiasts. His unique style and the heartwarming ‘Jadoo Ki Jhappi (magical hug)’ endeared Munna to the audience, making it one of his most cherished roles. His exceptional performance left a lasting impact, making it unimaginable for anyone else to step into the shoes of Munna Bhai.

Agneepath

Advertisement

The unforgettable character of Kancha Cheena from the movie left a lasting impression on the audience. Portrayed by Sanjay Dutt, the character’s transformation from a street drug dealer to a ruthless drug kingpin showcased brutality, viciousness, and wickedness, making it a powerful and memorable performance.

K.G.F: Chapter 2

After recovering from cancer, Sanjay Dutt took on the role of the antagonist, Adheera, in the film. He dedicated himself to the character and underwent intense physical training, shooting with heavy armor to deliver his best performance.

Sanjay Dutt has a busy schedule ahead with numerous upcoming projects, assuring his fans that they can look forward to being entertained by his exceptional acting talent and exciting ventures.

Also Read Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani to Bring ‘Mirzapur’ to the Cinemas Mirzapur 3 has been fully filmed and is undergoing post-production. The makers...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.