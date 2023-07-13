Sanjay Dutt’s wish to meet Pakistan’s cricket legend Javed Miandad

Sanjay Dutt, a famous Indian actor, expressed his desire to meet Javed Miandad, a former Pakistani cricketer.

Dutt said that he is a big fan of Miandad and that he is always happy to see him.

Dutt hopes to meet Miandad soon, possibly during the upcoming Lankan Premier League in August.

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt, a famous Indian actor, recently sent warm greetings to former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad and expressed his desire to meet him.

In a video shared by Miandad on his Facebook account, Dutt said that he is a big fan of Miandad and that he is always happy to see him. Dutt also said that he hopes to meet Miandad soon.

Sanjay Dutt, a Bollywood actor, expressed his desire to meet Javed Miandad, a Pakistani cricketer, in Kandy, Sri Lanka, during the upcoming Lankan Premier League in August. The Lankan Premier League is a popular cricket tournament that attracts both local and international cricketing stars. Dutt’s desire to meet Miandad in this setting highlights the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie between individuals from India and Pakistan, despite the historical tensions between the two countries.

Miandad shared a video on social media that got the attention of cricket and film fans. The video showed Miandad expressing his desire to meet Sanjay Dutt, a Bollywood actor who is a big fan of cricket. The prospect of these two prominent figures from different countries coming together to celebrate their mutual love for cricket is heartwarming and is a reminder of the unifying power of sports.

Sanjay Dutt’s message not only shows that he is a fan of Javed Miandad, but it also reflects the sentiment of bridging the gap between India and Pakistan through shared interests and respect.

These gestures of friendship and harmony can help to create positive dialogue and promote peace and understanding between the two countries.

Advertisement

Also Read Janhvi Kapoor opens up about ‘the most difficult time’ of her life Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her biggest war. Kapoor said that the...