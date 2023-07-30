Sara Ali Khan Praises ‘Simmba’ Ranveer in New Film

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring the dynamic duo Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The much-anticipated film of the year, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring the dynamic duo Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has hit the screens, leaving audiences impressed and delighted. While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s scintillating performances and sizzling chemistry are stealing the thunder, there’s another star shining brightly with her surprise cameo in the movie – the one and only Sara Ali Khan!

In a spectacular song titled “Heartthrob,” Sara Ali Khan shares the screen space with Ranveer Singh, who previously co-starred with her in “Simmba.” The electrifying song showcases Sara Ali Khan’s mesmerizing dance moves, as she effortlessly matches steps with ‘Rocky’ Ranveer Singh.

Praising Ranveer Singh and the movie’s roaring success, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of captivating photos with the star. Presumably clicked on the sets of the song “Heartthrob,” the photos feature Ranveer and Sara striking different poses while donning designer costumes from the song.

In the heartwarming caption, Sara gave a shout-out to the “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani” star, writing, “Mera Simmba, Sabka Rocky. Dahadte raho.” She also added lion and fire emojis, along with a few others, and tagged Ranveer in her post. Responding to Sara’s gesture, Ranveer expressed his happiness by dropping several red heart emojis in return.

Fans are ecstatic about Sara Ali Khan’s cameo in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” and have flooded her comment section with praises for her fiery performance. One fan exclaimed, “@saraalikhan95, you came and slayed it, my slayer girl‼️” Another fan wrote, “The cameo we never knew we needed this much.” The appreciation for Sara’s appearance in the film continues to pour in, with fans celebrating her captivating presence on screen.

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” directed by Karan Johar, features Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt as Rani Chatterjee. The movie also boasts an ensemble cast, including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Since its release on July 28, the film has reportedly earned a staggering Rs. 11.50 crore on its opening day.

Sara Ali Khan’s surprise cameo has undoubtedly added an extra layer of excitement to this already highly anticipated movie. With the stellar performances of the lead cast and the alluring charm of Sara’s appearance, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” continues to win the hearts of cine-goers and promises to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

