Sarah Ferguson pays Princess Beatrice special anniversary tribute

Meghan Markle disparaged as minx by Queen Consort Camilla

To commemorate Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s third wedding anniversary, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, took to social media to express her heartfelt tribute to the couple.

Sharing an adorable photo from Beatrice’s wedding day, which showcased the princess holding hands affectionately with her husband, Fergie conveyed her love and admiration for the couple.

In the caption, she also made mention of her granddaughter Sienna and her step-grandson Wolfie, describing Beatrice and Edoardo as amazing parents to her beautiful grandchildren.

In the picture, Beatrice, 34, radiated beauty as the bride, donning a vintage wedding dress by Norman Hartnell, borrowed from her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Edoardo, 39, looked equally elegant in a smart three-piece suit complemented by a simple white floral boutonniere. The photograph captured the groom’s joyful expression as he clasped his wife’s hands.

In addition to Fergie’s tribute, Edoardo, a property developer, shared his own heartfelt message to celebrate the special occasion. He also treated followers to two previously unseen photos from their intimate Windsor wedding.

Princess Beatrice holds a notable position within the royal family as the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. As the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, she is King Charles III’s niece and Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter.

