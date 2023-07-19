Sarah Khan’s Precious Moments with Her Daughter in New Photos

Sarah Khan is currently enjoying a wonderful time in the UK with her daughter Alyana Falak.

She has shared fantastic new photos and reels from her trip.

She is also enjoying spending time with her daughter.

Sarah Khan, a talented and lovable Pakistani television actor, is happily married to singer Falak Shabir, forming an admirable celebrity couple. She enjoys sharing fantastic pictures with her fans and frequently provides insights into their daily routine through vlogs.

Sarah’s passion for travel is evident, as she shares captivating travel photos with her followers on social media. The couple is blessed with an adorable daughter named Alyana Falak.

The stunning Sarah Khan is currently enjoying a wonderful time in the UK with her adorable daughter Alyana Falak. Today, Sarah delighted her fans by sharing fantastic new photos with her daughter, along with two captivating Instagram reels.

See Pictures:







Sarah Khan, the stunning actor, has recently treated her followers with two captivating Instagram reels from her time in the United Kingdom. She also shared a beautiful reel as she headed to brunch. Take a look at the delightful reels below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)





