A 52-year-old comedian has leveled allegations against OpenAI and Meta, the owners of LLaMA, claiming that they unlawfully acquired information from her book ‘The Bedwetter’ published in 2010.
She has now teamed up with authors Richard Kadrey and Christopher Golden to file class-action copyright lawsuits against the companies.
The suit alleged the AI language models were trained on their books without the writers’ permission and claimed both hatGPT and LLaMA were likely fed the tomes from “shadow library” databases such as Library Genesis and Z-Library, which was branded “flagrantly illegal”.
Documents obtained by The Daily Beast stated: “The books aggregated by these websites have also been available in bulk via torrent systems, these flagrantly illegal shadow libraries have long been of interest to the AI-training community.”
Evidence presented in the OpenAI lawsuit revealed that ChatGPT has the ability to generate summaries of authors’ books upon request, resulting in a “derivative” work that closely resembles copyrighted material from various sources.
The lawsuit stated: “If a user prompts ChatGPT to summarise a copyrighted book, it will do so.”
Both lawsuits also raised the argument that the AI models’ existence itself might be considered illegal under the Copyright Act. This is due to the fact that these models require input of potentially copyrighted information in order to function as intended.
