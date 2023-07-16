Satyaprem Ki Katha: A Love Story Told From the Perspective of a Feminist Husband

Satyaprem Ki Katha is a Bollywood film about a feminist husband.

The film has been criticized for its focus on the male protagonist’s perspective.

The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Advertisement

Director Sameer Vidhwans has addressed the backlash surrounding his film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, which has faced criticism for its focus on the male protagonist’s perspective rather than the woman’s. Vidhwans defended this decision, stating that it was a conscious choice to highlight the role of the “feminist husband” as the central voice in the story.

According to him, true progress in feminism can be achieved when men undergo a transformation in their mindset and actively support gender equality.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have joined forces once again in the film “Sameer’s Satyaprem Ki Katha,” which was released in theaters on June 29. The movie, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, includes Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak as Kartik’s on-screen parents, while Shikha Talsania portrays his sister. Additionally, Rajpal Yadav plays a significant character in the film.

In a recent interview, Sameer, the Bollywood debutant, responded to criticism regarding the absence of the woman’s perspective in his film, “Yes, the story is from Sattu’s point of view because, from the first scene, this story revolves around him and his relationship with Katha. We have seen many films on this subject but our writer Karan Sharma’s idea was to show a love story from the point of view of a feminist husband. The conscious decision was taken because, honestly, I feel feminism can truly attain its objective when men in society change.”

He als0 added, “We wanted to show the story of a man who is a loser in the eyes of society but is here to be a good and supportive husband, and perhaps that’s his goal. That’s why Sattu says that he will always be a ‘supportive hero’ for Katha and her fight to attain self-respect. Hence, we showed it from his POV.”

Earlier this week, the producers of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ announced that the film has surpassed the milestone of ₹100 crores in global box office collections.

Advertisement

According to a press statement, the film’s success has been acknowledged and celebrated by the production team, “With all the love and great positive word of mouth from the audience, the film collected ₹2 crore on Sunday making its India total amount to ₹68.06 crore nett, and has crossed the mark of ₹100 crore worldwide.”

Also Read Aparshakti Khurana’s Fortunate First Saat Uchakkey with Bajpayee Aparshakti Khurana took to Instagram to share his feelings about working alongside...