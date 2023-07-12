‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Collects INR 100 Crore Globally

Satyaprem Ki Katha, the love drama starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has earned INR 100 crore worldwide.

Kartik and Kiara are ecstatic since they have each achieved a significant goal. They individually shared the happy news on their different social media accounts.

The actor from Pyaar Ka Punchnama posted a photo from the set and said, “Thank you for 100 Cr ka love.”

The actress from Lust Stories also posted the same photo to Instagram with the remark, “Thank you for giving so much love to #SatyapremKiKatha.”

The family film, which Sameer Vidwans directed, was released on June 29 in every country. Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, Anooradha Patel, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, and Nirrmite Saawaant were among the actors that starred in it.

After the successful movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, this film marked Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan’s second on-screen collaboration.

