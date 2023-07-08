Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke reacts to latest episode

Emilia Clarke was surprised by the events of the latest episode of Secret Invasion.

She hinted that the next episode might be even more shocking.

She also said that Secret Invasion is a show that both Marvel fans and newcomers can enjoy.

Advertisement

In a video posted by the show’s official social media account, Emilia Clarke, best known for her part in Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, described how she felt about the most recent episode of the series.

The Disney+ series opened to mixed reviews, but with each new episode, it has progressively gained popularity and viewers. The clip doesn’t indicate the surprising “death” that occurs in the third episode.

In a video clip, Emilia Clarke may be heard responding to the episode by saying:

“That was quick!”

“Maybe too quick.”

Advertisement Watch as the cast reacts to Episode Three of Marvel Studios’ #SecretInvasion, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/uddLsIxh9G — Secret Invasion (@SecretInvasion) July 7, 2023

The response left viewers unsure of what to anticipate in the future episode.

Clarke spoke on how Secret Invasion may be enjoyed by both ardent Marvel fans and people who haven’t extensively followed the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in an interview. She underlined that even those who haven’t seen all the prior movies or television episodes will be able to follow the show.

Clarke stated, “It’s definitely a show for the fans, but it’s also a show that my mum, who doesn’t watch Marvel, will watch and get, do you know what I mean? You can get into dangerous territory sometimes with this sort of genre where if you haven’t watched all 17 other films or shows, you’re not going to get it. This isn’t that at all.”

Also Read The Marvels delayed yet again due to Brie Larson The Marvels film release date has been pushed to November 10, 2023....