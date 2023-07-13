Advertisement
Edition: English
Sehar Hayat inside colorful festive pictures

Articles
Sehar Hayat inside colorful festive pictures

  • Sehar Hayat is getting married, and her wedding celebrations have begun.
  • Sehar Hayat’s Mehndi ceremony was a grand affair attended by friends.
  • The event was a gathering of influencers, with notable names from the TikTok community.
The wait is finally over as popular Pakistani TikTok star Sehar Hayat is getting married this week, and her wedding celebrations have begun.

TikTok stars and celebrities are beloved by internet users for their extravagant and glamorous lifestyles. As the weddings of TikTok stars become the talk of the town, Sehar Hayat’s recent wedding has taken the internet by storm, with top stars like Jannat Mirza and Kanwal Aftab attending the event.

Sehar Hayat’s Mehndi ceremony was a grand affair attended by friends and social media stars, creating an atmosphere of excitement and awe. Pictures and videos circulating online showcase Jannat Mirza, Alishba Anjum, Ekra Ali Syed, Dr. Madiha, Mj Ahsan, and other popular creators.

The event was a gathering of influencers, with notable names from the TikTok community coming together to celebrate the joyous wedding of Sehar Hayat and Sami Rasheed. Attendees included Jannat Mirza, Alishba Anjum, Dr. Madiha, Mj Ahsan, Mishi, Awais, Kanwal Aftab with Zulqarnain, and Ekra Ali Syed.

From Jannat Mirza’s lively dance moves to the energetic performance of Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikander, Pakistan Observer covers all the festive highlights of the wedding.

