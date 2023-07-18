Sehar Hayat’s Husband face Criticism for asking sehar’s hospital vlog

Sehar Hayat got married to singer Sami Rasheed.

Sehar Hayat is a popular Tiktoker who has a large number of fans. She is active on various social media platforms, where people follow her life journey. Recently, Sehar Hayat got married to singer Sami Rasheed. They officially got married through a Nikkah ceremony last year, and now they have celebrated their wedding events with their family and close friends. Many other Tiktokers were also present to join in the celebration, and pictures of the events were widely shared on social media.

Sehar had a week-long series of events for her wedding, and they concluded with a reception. However, shortly after the wedding, Sehar fell ill and had to be admitted to the hospital.

Sami Rasheed informed their followers that Sehar was unwell and a picture of her in the hospital started circulating on the internet. He also asked his followers whether they would prefer to watch a Vlog about their wedding reception or a Vlog about Sehar Hayat falling ill right after their marriage.

Many people expressed their discontent with this question, as sharing a Vlog about such a personal matter as getting sick seemed inappropriate to them.

