Selena Gomez And Francia Raisa: The Lingering Feud

It appears that there is still some underlying resentment between former close friends Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa.

Francia and Selena had been friends since 2007 and were even roommates at one point. In 2017, Francia famously donated her kidney to Selena after her lupus necessitated an organ transplant.

However, the alleged feud began when Selena made a remark during a Rolling Stone interview in November 2022, stating that Taylor Swift was her “only friend in the industry.”

In response, Francia commented with a simple “interesting” on Instagram, which was later deleted. When a TikToker speculated about the drama, Selena defended herself by saying, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Recently, to quell the feud rumours, Selena shared a carousel of images with Francia on her Instagram to mark Raisa’s 35th birthday. The pictures show them looking close, smiling, and toasting with champagne flutes, as well as posing together at formal events.

However, despite the sweet birthday tribute, Francia is still not following Selena on Instagram and has not responded to her post. On her own Instagram, Francia shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations, which did not include Selena in any of the photos.

