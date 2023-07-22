Selena Gomez celebrates 31st birthday with a ‘S’ cake

The star of “The Murders in the Building” expressed gratitude to her fans on Instagram and made a special wish.

She wrote, “I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty.” Selena thanked people for helping her raise mental health awareness through her fund, “Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people.”

The singer continued, “This is my true passion in life. People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference.”