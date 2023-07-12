Advertisement
Selena Gomez misses her little sister as she shares heartwarming picture

  • Selena Gomez recently shared a heartwarming mirror selfie with her younger sister Gracie.
  • Gomez is seen wearing a stylish camel-colored coat.
  • She wrote a message saying “I miss New York and my sister.”
Selena Gomez, who is famous for singing and acting, posted a lovely selfie in front of a mirror that her fans really liked. In the picture, Selena shows how much she misses her dear sister, Gracie, and the exciting city of New York. Selena wrote a message saying “I miss New York and my sister.”

In the mirror picture, Selena Gomez is wearing a cool tan coat, white pants, and boots. She adds a black bag and a cream-colored scarf to complete her stylish winter outfit.

Her sister, Gracie, is dressed in a colorful sweater, blue pants, and a white hat with a fluffy ball on top. They both pose cutely, showing how much they love and care for each other.

Selena Gome and Gracie (instagram/selenagomez)

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the bond between Selena and Gracie. Their comments flooded the post, with many declaring them the “best duo ever.” Others expressed their love for the sisters, describing them as the “cutest duo” and their “two favorite persons.”

