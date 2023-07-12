In the mirror picture, Selena Gomez is wearing a cool tan coat, white pants, and boots. She adds a black bag and a cream-colored scarf to complete her stylish winter outfit.

Her sister, Gracie, is dressed in a colorful sweater, blue pants, and a white hat with a fluffy ball on top. They both pose cutely, showing how much they love and care for each other.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the bond between Selena and Gracie. Their comments flooded the post, with many declaring them the “best duo ever.” Others expressed their love for the sisters, describing them as the “cutest duo” and their “two favorite persons.”

Also Read Michael Jordan’s Public Disapproval For Marcus Embarasses Larsa Larsa Pippen has expressed her feelings of embarrassment following basketball legend Michael...