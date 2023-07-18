Selena Gomez’s emotional performance of “Lose You to Love Me” at the 2019 American Music Awards was one of the most talked-about moments of the night. The song, which is about heartbreak and self-discovery, struck a chord with many viewers, and Gomez’s raw emotion was palpable.

In a recent interview, Gomez opened up about the performance, saying that she was “terrified” but also “excited” to sing the song live. She said that she wanted to be as honest and vulnerable as possible, and that she hoped that her performance would resonate with others who had gone through similar experiences.

“I wanted to be as raw and honest as possible,” Gomez said. “I wanted people to feel what I was feeling when I wrote the song.”

Gomez also spoke about the importance of self-love and self-discovery. She said that she had learned a lot about herself in the process of writing and recording “Lose You to Love Me,” and that she was grateful for the opportunity to share her story with others.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself in the past few years,” Gomez said. “I’ve learned that I’m strong and capable, and that I deserve to be loved and respected.”

Gomez’s performance of “Lose You to Love Me” was a powerful and moving moment, and it helped to solidify her status as one of the most talented and authentic voices in pop music. The song’s message of self-love and self-discovery is one that resonates with many people, and Gomez’s performance helped to bring that message to life.

In addition to the AMAs, Gomez has also performed “Lose You to Love Me” live on several other occasions, including at the 2020 Grammy Awards and on her Rare Tour. Each time she performs the song, she brings her own unique and personal interpretation to it. This is a testament to the power of the song and to Gomez’s own talent as a performer.

“Lose You to Love Me” is a song that will continue to resonate with people for years to come. It is a song about heartbreak, but it is also a song about hope and self-discovery. Gomez’s performance of the song is a reminder that we are all capable of finding love and happiness, even after we have lost someone we love.

