Selena Gomez Prioritizes Mental Health After Birthday Celebration?

Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday on July 22, 2023, in the most grandiose way possible, wearing a bright dress and partying hard with her pals.

As Gomez approaches her thirties, she has established some ground rules for how she intends to spend her time.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Selena Gomez recently celebrated her 31st birthday with flash and splendour. Gomez is now attempting to eliminate toxicity from her life and remain positive in the aftermath of her multi-tiered birthday extravaganza.

“Selena is doing fantastic,” a source told. She is feeling quite calm and centred. She has done everything she can to remove any toxins from her life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

According to the source, Selena Gomez feels loved and supported by keeping her social group close.

“She’s prioritizing her mental health, long-time friends, and using her platform to set a positive example,” a source added. She has also spent a lot of time with her family, which is quite important to her.”

Selena Gomez has always been an outspoken supporter of mental health and has previously discussed her own challenges and struggles with it.

Previously, the Wolves singer stated that she avoided social media in order to avoid negativity and safeguard her mental health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez’s behind-the-scenes photos from her 31st birthday bash showed her looking amazing in a vibrant red tube dress with ruffle and tassel details.

She chose a private screening of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film for her second celebration.

Her nine-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey, also attended the movie. The singer was dressed entirely in Barbie pink as she partied the night away! Gomez wore a hot pink satin halter top gown.

