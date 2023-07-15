Selena Gomez recently turned to TikTok to uncover the reason behind her single status.

Selena’s dating history has been a constant source of fascination for fans.

Selena Gomez used a TikTok filter to find out why she is single. The filter said that she has bad taste in men, which surprised and upset her. She said that TikTok was rude for saying that.

Selena Gomez has dated many famous people, including Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner, and Justin Bieber. Her love life has always been in the public eye, and people are always interested in who she is dating.

Gomez and Justin Bieber had an on-again, off-again relationship for years. They eventually broke up, and Bieber married Hailey Baldwin. Gomez has also been linked to other celebrities, such as Orlando Bloom and Zayn Malik. Despite the attention her relationships have received, Gomez has always been open about the challenges of dating in the public eye. She has said that she needs time for personal growth and independence.

The singer is single right now, but she is open to finding love again. She is optimistic about the future and is willing to start new romantic relationships. She believes in giving herself fully to love and not letting her past experiences define her future relationships.

Selena’s relationship with Justin Bieber was highly publicized and ended in 2018. Since then, Gomez has focused on her personal growth and career. She is open to finding love again and believes that it will happen for her.

