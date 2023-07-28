Selena Gomez Stuns in All-Black Selfie; Get the Deets Here!

Selena Gomez looks stunning in an all-black ensemble in a recent Instagram story.

Gomez, on the other hand, has previously stated that she avoids social media.



Selena Gomez is one of Hollywood’s most popular musicians. She has one of the most extensive social media followings in the world, with over 400 million Instagram followers.

Gomez, on the other hand, has previously stated that she avoids social media in order to safeguard her own mental health.

The singer exclusively uses TikTok, and her staff manages the rest of Gomez’s social media accounts.

Selena Gomez looks stunning as always in her most recent Instagram story.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Selena Gomez looks stunning in an all-black ensemble in a recent Instagram story. The Wolves singer wears a black jumper with a massive gold necklace and black cat eyed sunglasses in the photo.

Her hair was done open with a middle part. The singer showed off her manicured nails as she removed her face mask. Gomez went for a more natural appearance, with pink lips.

Selena Gomez’s behind-the-scenes photos from her 31st birthday bash showed her looking amazing in a vibrant red tube dress with ruffle and tassel details. Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera were also present at this event.

Gomez’s birthday festivities didn’t stop with this star-studded bash. She also had a private screening of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film. As she partied the night away, the singer wore a hot pink satin halter top dress.

