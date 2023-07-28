Shabana Azmi’s Heartfelt Memory from Parvarish Shoot

Shabana Azmi was humiliated by a choreographer on the sets of Parvarish.

She ran off the set and walked barefoot to her house in Juhu.

Director Manmohan Desai and the producer apologized to her.

In a recent interview, veteran actor Shabana Azmi opened up about a difficult phase in her career when she felt deeply discouraged and contemplated giving up acting in films entirely. The incident occurred during the shooting of the movie “Parvarish,” where she struggled with a dance sequence, and the choreographer, Kamal, subjected her to humiliation in front of junior artists. This experience left her in tears and led her to make the decision of not working in Hindi films.

Shabana Azmi began her film career in 1974 with the movie “Ankur” and gained prominence in the world of parallel cinema. Apart from her work in parallel cinema, she also appeared in several mainstream films, including “Parvarish” and many others. Discussing her experience with “Parvarish,” Shabana revealed an incident where she felt embarrassed as she struggled to perform a dance sequence.

Shabana told during a podcast, “I cannot dance to save my life. I have two left feet. I had asked Kamal Master, he was choreographer. I said ‘Please give me rehearsals.’ He said rehearsal is not needed. You just have to clap.”

According to Shabana Azmi, when she arrived on the sets, she discovered that it was a complete dance sequence.

“It was so frightening because I was with Neetu Singh. Even before I could figure out where I have to put my right foot, and left foot, Neetu would have done two rehearsals and sat over there,” she also added.

Shabana continued, “I was really very nervous. I told Kamal Ji it was very complicated and can we change it a little bit. There were a lot of junior artists on the sets. He said ‘Okay, lights off. Now Shabana Ji is now going to teach Kamal dance master what steps to do’. It was so humiliating and bad that I just ran off the set. I was in these ghastly clothes. I went (out) to find my car was not there. In those clothes I started walking barefoot to my house in Juhu, crying away and saying ‘I am not going to work in any film anymore. I just don’t want this humiliation.”

Shabana Azmi, the senior actor, shared an incident from the sets of Parvarish where she was left in tears. She revealed that director Manmohan Desai and the producer comforted her and apologized after the incident. The following day, Neetu Singh inquired about the situation, and Sulakshana Pandit encouraged Shabana, stating that as the leading lady, her presence in the film was more crucial than that of the choreographer. Shabana expressed her gratitude for Sulakshana’s uplifting words.

Recently, Shabana Azmi appeared in Karan Johar’s movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” The star-studded film, featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra, hit the theaters on July 28.

