Shah Rukh Khan Gives Salman Khan First Look at Jawan Prevue

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Prevue receives tremendous praise and creates a buzz on social media.

Salman Khan shares the Jawan Prevue and expresses his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan’s performance.

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Salman Khan for his support and reveals he showed him the Prevue first.

Shah Rukh Khan, the renowned Bollywood actor, has become a hot topic on social media following the highly anticipated release of the Jawan Prevue on July 10. After the tremendous success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is ready to make a comeback to the silver screen with Atlee’s action-packed thriller, Jawan.

The film boasts an impressive cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, with Deepika Padukone making a special appearance. The Jawan Prevue has received rave reviews from both fans and critics alike, including Salman Khan. The superstar took to Twitter to share the Jawan Prevue and showered praise on his close friend, Shah Rukh Khan. In response, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude to Salman Khan in a heartfelt manner.

Salman Khan recently expressed his enthusiasm after receiving and sharing a video that featured Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming film as a soldier. Salman Khan shared his excitement and eagerly declared his intention to be one of the first viewers of the film on its opening day.

He wrote, “Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.. @iamsrk.”

Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/UMra4Iamfg — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 11, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan expresses gratitude to Salman Khan for his overwhelming support and affection towards the Prevue. In a heartfelt response, Shah Rukh reveals that he had the privilege of showing the Jawan Prevue to Salman Khan before anyone else.

He tweeted, “Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you.”

Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you. https://t.co/kSsGUZsj3g — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 12, 2023

Following the tweet exchange, fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan couldn’t contain their excitement and expressed their delight over the friendly banter. fans took to the comments section to express their joy, “So cute.” Another fan wrote, “SRK and Salman are Ram-Laxman of Bollywood.” One more comment also read, “SRK & Salman on screen feel like actual brothers. Such bonding. So much love. THE TWO LAST MEGASTARS OF BOLLYWOOD.” Several individuals expressed their appreciation by using red heart and fire emojis.

In a remarkable turn of events, Salman Khan made a dazzling cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s highly successful movie, Pathaan, leaving the audience mesmerized by the thrilling action sequences. Now, fans eagerly await the upcoming release of Tiger 3, featuring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, scheduled to hit theaters on Diwali 2023. As anticipation builds for this mega collaboration, Shah Rukh Khan’s own film, Jawan, is set to release on September 7, offering a unique cinematic experience on the big screen.