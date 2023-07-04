Shah Rukh Khan Met With An Accident, Undergoes Surgery In US

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan injured his nose during an accident on the set of an action project in Los Angeles.

Khan underwent surgery in the United States to address the injury, but it is not considered serious.

Currently, Khan is recovering at his residence in India with a bandage on his nose.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, the popular Bollywood actor, has encountered difficulties in his action films. During the shooting of one of his projects in Los Angeles, he was involved in an accident that resulted in injuries to his nose, causing bleeding.

The severity of the incident led him to undergo surgery in the United States. Although specific details about the accident are limited, reliable sources confirm the incident and the urgency of Khan’s hospitalization. This setback adds to the challenges faced by the actor in his recent action movie endeavors.

After coming back to India, the actor known for his role in Main Hoon Na was spotted with a bandage on his nose. Reports suggest that Khan is currently recovering at his residence.

There hasn’t been any official statement released by the actor or his team regarding the incident. However, a reliable source close to the matter provided this information, ‘SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital.’

According to the source, Khan’s doctors reassured his team that the injury was not serious and could be treated with a minor surgical procedure to stop the bleeding. However, fans don’t need to be overly concerned, as Khan has encountered numerous injuries during his successful 31-year Bollywood career. He previously underwent minor surgery in 2017 and had knee surgery while filming for Raees. In 2013, he had his eighth surgery after finishing the shoot for Chennai Express, and in 2009, he underwent surgery to repair a tear in his left shoulder.

Khan, who recently completed 31 years in the Bollywood film industry, interacted with fans on Twitter through an Ask Me Anything session. During the session, a fan inquired about his famous song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ being performed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United States. In his reply, Khan expressed his desire to have been present at the event, stating that he wished he could have been there, ‘Wish I was there to dance to it… but they wouldn’t allow a train inside, I guess?!’

Advertisement

After a gap of four years, Khan made a highly anticipated comeback in January with the action-thriller film ‘Pathaan,’ directed by Siddharth Anand. His upcoming project, titled ‘Jawan,’ is an action-thriller helmed by Atlee and is set to release on September 7.

The movie boasts an impressive cast including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and guarantees exhilarating action sequences. Produced by Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the actor has also been cast in director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film, ‘Dunki,’ alongside Taapsee Pannu. The official release date for ‘Dunki’ is yet to be announced.