Shah Rukh Khan reveals he took inspiration from Vijay, Rajinikanth, Yash and Allu Arjun for Jawan

SRK took inspiration for his character in Jawan from South Indian stars.

Fans noticed that SRK’s actions in the Jawan preview hinted at Thalapathy Vijay’s classic acting in Atlee’s films.

Khan praised his Jawan team, including Nayanthara, Atlee, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Shah Rukh Khan is playing an intense character in his upcoming film Jawan. The actor’s never-before-seen avatar in the Jawan prevue has left fans amazed. Khan revealed that he took inspiration for his character from South Indian stars Rajinikanth, Yash, Thalapathy Vijay, and Allu Arjun. He watched their films to prepare for the role.

Shah Rukh Khan hosted a #AskSRK session on Twitter where he answered fan questions about his upcoming film Jawan. Khan revealed that he watched a lot of films by South Indian superstars Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, and Yash to prepare for his role in Jawan. He said that these films helped him understand the language and expressions of South Indian cinema.

When a user asked, did you see a lot of movies revolving around your role in Jawan to better prepare for it?

King Khan replied, “I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawan.”

Shah Rukh Khan is being praised for his honest answer about taking inspiration from South Indian stars for his upcoming film Jawan. Khan said that he watched films of Vijay, Rajinikanth, Yash, and Allu Arjun to prepare for his role in Jawan. He said that he was “inspired by their energy and their larger-than-life characters.”

A few fans noticed that Shah Rukh Khan’s actions in the Jawan preview hinted at Thalapathy Vijay’s classic acting in Atlee’s films. For example, SRK’s action of clasping his hands in the Jawan preview is believed to be a recreation of a similar action from Vijay’s film Mersal. The director of Jawan, Atlee, also plans to show Shah Rukh Khan as a larger-than-life, massy character, just like Vijay in films like Theri, Mersal, and others.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Pathaan, took to Twitter to interact with his fans in a #AskSRK session. During the session, he praised his Jawan team, including Nayanthara, Atlee, and Vijay Sethupathi. He also shared his experience of working with them and expressed his admiration for their work. He also had a fun exchange with Vignesh Shivan, the director of Nayanthara’s upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

The #AskSRK session was a huge success and generated a lot of buzz on the internet. Khan ended the session on a high note by sharing a new poster of Jawan, in which he is seen sporting a bald look.

Jawan is a film that stars Nayanthara as the female lead and marks her debut in Bollywood. Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist. There have been reports that Thalapathy Vijay will be making a cameo appearance in the film, but the makers have not yet confirmed this.

